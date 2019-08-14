Guest Book View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Bonnie Lou Mason Schenck, age 81 of China Grove, passed away at her home on Monday, August 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Bonnie was born July 10, 1938 in Cabarrus County to the late Raymond D. Mason and Eunice Murphy Mason. She spent her career at Cannon Mills Plant 1 as a seamstress. After her retirement, she devoted her time to her family and her Church. She was a member of Grace Missionary Baptist Church, where she played the piano. Her life was spent living to please the Lord, loving her family and doing for others. Prior to her illness, she loved to bake. She was famous for her fried pies, oatmeal cookies and the cakes she baked for her family. In her spare time, she loved to read and do word search puzzles. Most of all, she loved and adored her family. Her greatest joy was spending time with her great- grandchildren. Her loving husband of 61 years, Guy Edward Schenck preceded her in death in 2018. Her brother, Kennie Mason, also preceded her in death. Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Danny Ray Schenck (Debbie) and Randal Edward Schenck (Elizabeth) and her daughter, Kathy Schenck Himes (Tim). She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Krista Watt (Brian), Jordon Winecoff (Tyler), Justice Schenck (fiance' Erica Chilson), Jonathan Shuping, Jeremy Shuping, Amber Himes, and Brittany Himes. Also surviving her are great-grandchildren, Taylor Faye Myers, Waylon Winecoff, Luna Rae Crowther, Hattie Rae Winecoff and her sister, Becky Porter Merritt. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00pm at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home in China Grove. Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm in the Chapel of Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Craig Scott of Grace Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove immediately following the funeral service. Memorials in her honor may be made to Grace Missionary Baptist Church (Building Fund), 1409 E. 11 th Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083. Online condolences may be left for the family at

