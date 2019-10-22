Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Sue St. Clair. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Grace City Church Interment Following Services West Lawn Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Bonnie Sue St. Clair, 59, of Salisbury, went into her heavenly home on Friday, October 18, 2019. Born on December 18, 1959 in Chesterfield SC, she was the daughter of the late William Tarlton and Bernice Adams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Lawrence Hagee. Bonnie enjoyed attending Grace City Church and especially loved teaching children. She dearly loved her family and was the glue that held the family together. She also had a special place in her heart for her animals, four cats and a dog. Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Sandra (Daniel) Bryant, Steven (Beckie) Deese, Randal (Kathy) Deese, and Susan Hagee; grandchildren, Nathan Bryant, Hannah Bryant, Sarah Deese, Rachel Deese, Christopher Deese, Erin Deese; great-grandchidren, Isaac Deese and Isabel Deese; brother, Charles (Pam) Tarlton; sisters, Willie Faye (Eddie) Deese, Peggy (Lloyd) Dickey and Bernadine (John) Bridges, and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Grace City Church on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Mark Murphy officiating. Interment will immediately follow the service at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace City Church, 405 Bostian St. China Grove, NC 28023. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

