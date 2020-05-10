Brandon Louis Rimer, 34, of Salisbury, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 of a heroin overdose. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend. At a very young age, he was in and out of Baptist Hospital for years with constant high fevers, they never diagnosed the cause. We were all so thankful the Lord did not take him then. Brandon was an introvert, he was never the life of the party but always the quiet one. He was however extremely loyal. He graduated from North Rowan High School in 2004 and attended Davidson County Community College Truck Driving School and received his CDL's. He traveled all over the country with his companion, a German Shepherd named Soldier. In his younger years he loved to skateboard, ride four wheelers, play video games, and he loved to ride his Ducati motrcycle. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert “Bobby” Rimer. Those left to cherish his memories are his mother and step-dad, Kim and Phip Sparger of Spencer; a sister, Angela Rimer of Salisbury; a brother, Aaron and Maria Rimer of Hampstead; his grandfather, Louis Hine of Pennsylvania; nieces and nephews, Bailey Richardson and Lucy Rimer, and Leona and Daniel Rimer; uncles, Paul Hine of Maryland, Eric (Amy) Hine of Pennsylvania, and Randy (Tomella) Rimer of Indiana; aunts, Mary Ellen Castrop (Tom) of Missouri and Sandi Hachi of Salisbury; many cousins, and one very special friend that he cherished, James Austin Davis. I would like to share this from a Mother's perspective taken from “Tending Dandelions”, You my son don't know yet, the love a parent has for a child. I didn't know it, couldn't know it, till I had you: the bond - the magic - that makes you a part of me. And me a part of you. You pull me along behind you, no matter how far off in the distance you may wander. This path you were on was dangerous, dark and scary, therefore so was my path. My heart dragged in the dust as you walked this path of a million tears and now it is broken in two. The good news is you are finally free from fighting so hard to beat this addiction. I love you Brandon and I am looking so forward to the day we meet again. Brandon and I were very close through good times and bad. We talked a lot about poverty, homelessness, and addiction. In Brandon's memory please feed a homeless person and if so inclined strike up a conversation. In closing, please remember Matthew 25:45 “I tell you whenever you refused to help one of these least important ones, you refused to help me. James 2:13 “For judgment is without mercy to one who has shown no mercy. Mercy triumphs over judgment.” If you know someone who is struggling with addiction or has passed away from an addiction, please join us when we open back up at the YMCA - “Rays of Sunshine”. We meet on Tuesday evenings 6:30-7:30. It is a group that you never wanted to be a part of, but I couldn't make it through this without them and my good friend Goldie Chapman. I am so grateful for their love and support. Carolina Cremation of Salisbury is assisting the Rimer family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 10, 2020.