Brandy May Linder, 31, of Rockwell, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Atrium Health Northeast Medical Center in Concord, NC. She was born on May 23, 1988 in Statesville, NC to Clovis Linder and the late Tammy Lee Austin. Brandy enjoyed listening to all kinds of music, going to the mountains, and taking car rides. She loved spending time with her daughter, family, and friends. In addition to her father, Brandy is survived by her daughter, Nova Linder of Rockwell; her step-father, Lowell Austin of Rockwell; a sister, Bridget Linder of Hiddenite; a brother, Joshua, and Shala Austin of Hartsville, SC; three nieces, Jada Linder of Hiddenite, Jasmine Linder of Hiddenite, and Jamee Linder of Hiddenite; a nephew, Liam Austin of Hartsville, SC; and her grandmother, Elsie Johnson of Hartsville, SC. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday October 16, 2019 at 5:00 PM at the Powles Staton Funeral Home Chapel (913 W. Main St., Rockwell, NC), conducted by Rev. Mike Herring. Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the Linder family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 16, 2019