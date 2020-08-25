Salisbury – Brenda Ann Walters Welch, 76, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, August 20, 2020 at her home in Salisbury. Born June 28, 1944 in Pageland, S.C., she was the only daughter of the late Elizabeth Kearns Walters and Garland Kyle Walters. Brenda was a 1962 graduate of South Rowan High School and attended East Carolina University. She retired from Wachovia Bank and Trust Company after 34 years of service; was National Director of Corporate Hospitality for Speedway Motorsports, Inc./Levy Restaurants, until her retirement; and owner of the family business, Faith Soda Shop and Restaurant, Faith, NC. Married to the late William Matthew Welch for 42 years before his death, she is survived by a son, William Andrew Welch and wife, Toni; granddaughters, Kourtney Welch and Kayla Rummage; two great-grandchildren; brother, Garland Grant Walters (Betty); sisters-in-law, Nancy Welch McDaniel (Bill) and Linda Walters; brother-in-law, John Tucker; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Edward Walters and sister-in-law, Carole Welch Tucker. Brenda attended Oak Grove United Methodist Church, China Grove as a child and Bethel United Methodist Church after her marriage. A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Friday, (August 28) at Rowan Memorial Park. The family will speak to friends following the service. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Welch family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
