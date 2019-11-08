Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda Binky Smoot. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:00 PM Nazareth Community Church 856 Crescent Rd. Salisbury , NC View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Brenda “Binky” Joyce Beaver Smoot, 68 of Rockwell NC. Passed away Friday Oct. 25, 2019 at Rowan Regional Medical Center in Salisbury NC. She was the daughter of the late Marcell Mandy Beaver and Harry Brown Beaver. She resided in Rockwell with her daughter & son in law Elizabeth & Alex McCowan. Brenda was a graduate of East Rowan High School and attended Rowan Cabarrus Community College. She was a registered nurse and her passion was working on the coronary care unit at Rowan Regional Med. Center. She is survived by aughters Elizabeth R. McCowan(Alex) of Rockwell NC and Catherine “Cassie” A. Smoot(Chris Jones) of Rockwell. Grandchildren Logan James Jones and Scarlett Rose Jones of Rockwell. Memorial Service: 1 p.m. Sat. Nov. 9, 2019 at Nazareth Community Church,856 Crescent Rd. Salisbury NC 28138, with Pastor Mike Shoaf officiating. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please give to the Nazareth Community Church Memorial fund. PO box 444 Rockwell NC 28138

