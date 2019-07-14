Brenda Chambers Young, 74, of Rockwell, NC, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday, July 16 th at Davidson Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors Billy Sechrist and Charles Carver officiating the service. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home. Brenda was born in Haywood County, NC on April 30, 1945 to Ennis Chambers and Louise Jordan Chambers. She retired from Stanley Furniture and was a member of West Park Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, John Dee Young. Surviving are her daughters; Elaine Burgess (David) of Salisbury, Angie Crawford (Blaine) of PA; brothers, Harold Chambers, Dickie Chambers (Patsy), Michael Chambers (Kathy); twin sister, Linda Wilkes (Walter); and 3 grandchildren, Tawny Pressley (Jordan), Britni Crawford and Dakota Richardson (Katie). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Park Baptist Church, 715 West Park Drive, Rockwell, NC 28138. Arrangements are being handled by Davidson Funeral Home in Lexington. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Salisbury Post on July 14, 2019