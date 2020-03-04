Brenda Elaine Worrell Cranford, 69, of Spencer, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Bethamy Retirement Center. Ms. Cranford was born on Aug. 29, 1950 in Surry County, to the late George Edward Worrell and Cleo Borders Worrell. She was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Later, she worked in Housekeeping at PPG, Lexington. Ms. Cranford was a longtime resident of Bethamy Retirement Center. She loved taking friends out to eat, especially to Little Italy Café. She enjoyed talking and meeting other people and was known to be a good and loving friend. She appreciated all her friends and the VA Medical Center for all the support they showed her. Arrangements: Friends will be received from 1-1:45 p.m.,Friday, March 6, at Summersett Funeral Home followed by a Graveside Service at 2 p.m., at the Salisbury VA National Cemetery. Military Graveside Rites will be conducted by the U.S. Navy and the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard. Summersett Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mrs. Cranford. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 4, 2020