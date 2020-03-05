Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda Craver McGee. View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Brenda Craver McGee, age 46 of China Grove, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at her home. Brenda was born August 28, 1973 in Forsyth County and was the daughter of Irene Poole Craver. Her father, James Mathias Craver and her sister, Nancy Craver Shoaf preceded her in death. She was of Baptist faith. Brenda spent her career as a merchandise control specialist in the retail industry. She was a kind and very loving person who adored her family, especially spending time with her precious granddaughter, Skye. Brenda loved hunting and she killed her first bear, which she was extremely proud of with only one shot. She loved surf fishing and watching softball, a sport she played herself when in high school and now watching her daughter, Katelyn play. But most of all, she loved her family dearly. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 24 years, Carlos “Bo” McGee, her daughters, Heather McGee Worrel (Anthony) and Katelyn Nicole McGee. She also leaves behind her brothers, Ricky Craver (Luanne), David Craver and Jeff Craver (Barbara), along with a sister, Sylvia Mae Craver and grandchildren, Skye Marie Worrel and David Poteat. Online condolences may be left for the family at

Mrs. Brenda Craver McGee, age 46 of China Grove, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at her home. Brenda was born August 28, 1973 in Forsyth County and was the daughter of Irene Poole Craver. Her father, James Mathias Craver and her sister, Nancy Craver Shoaf preceded her in death. She was of Baptist faith. Brenda spent her career as a merchandise control specialist in the retail industry. She was a kind and very loving person who adored her family, especially spending time with her precious granddaughter, Skye. Brenda loved hunting and she killed her first bear, which she was extremely proud of with only one shot. She loved surf fishing and watching softball, a sport she played herself when in high school and now watching her daughter, Katelyn play. But most of all, she loved her family dearly. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 24 years, Carlos “Bo” McGee, her daughters, Heather McGee Worrel (Anthony) and Katelyn Nicole McGee. She also leaves behind her brothers, Ricky Craver (Luanne), David Craver and Jeff Craver (Barbara), along with a sister, Sylvia Mae Craver and grandchildren, Skye Marie Worrel and David Poteat. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com . Linn- Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. McGee. Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close