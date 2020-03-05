Mrs. Brenda Craver McGee, age 46 of China Grove, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at her home. Brenda was born August 28, 1973 in Forsyth County and was the daughter of Irene Poole Craver. Her father, James Mathias Craver and her sister, Nancy Craver Shoaf preceded her in death. She was of Baptist faith. Brenda spent her career as a merchandise control specialist in the retail industry. She was a kind and very loving person who adored her family, especially spending time with her precious granddaughter, Skye. Brenda loved hunting and she killed her first bear, which she was extremely proud of with only one shot. She loved surf fishing and watching softball, a sport she played herself when in high school and now watching her daughter, Katelyn play. But most of all, she loved her family dearly. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 24 years, Carlos “Bo” McGee, her daughters, Heather McGee Worrel (Anthony) and Katelyn Nicole McGee. She also leaves behind her brothers, Ricky Craver (Luanne), David Craver and Jeff Craver (Barbara), along with a sister, Sylvia Mae Craver and grandchildren, Skye Marie Worrel and David Poteat. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn- Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. McGee.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 5, 2020