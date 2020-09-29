Brenda Faye (Foster) Penninger, 75, of Woodleaf, NC, died September 25, 2020 at Glenn Kiser Hospice House of Salisbury. Brenda was born May 4, 1945 in Davie County, the daughter of the late Philmore and Lillian (Whitlock) Foster. She was also preceded in death by her husbands Homer Lee Head, and Leon Penninger, brothers Samuel, and Fred Foster, sisters Jean Durham, and Earlene Correll. In life Brenda attended Davie County Schools. She was a clerk at a convenience store in Cooleemee for many years. Brenda daughter Teresa Owens (Lonnie), was a member at Edgewood Baptist Church in Cooleemee. She loved her flowers. Survivors include her daughter Teresa Owens (Lonnie), sons Kenneth Head, and Landon Overcash, grandchildren Phil Owens (Megan), Steven Owens, Shaun Head (Sadie), Kierstyn Head, Jesica Lagle (Ben), Kensley Head, Laiken Atkins, great grandchildren Brooklyn, Adalynn, Isabella, and Damen Lagle. Service: A visitation will be held 5:00pm- 7:00pm Mon., Sept. 28 at Davie Funeral Service of Mocksville. Funeral Service will be held at 3:00PM Tues., Sept.29 in the Davie Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Fred Carlton officiating. Burial will follow at Legion Memorial Park in Cooleemee. Davie Funeral Service is honored to serve the family. Sign the online guestbook at www.daviefuneralservice.com
