1/1
Brenda Faye (Foster) Penninger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda Faye (Foster) Penninger, 75, of Woodleaf, NC, died September 25, 2020 at Glenn Kiser Hospice House of Salisbury. Brenda was born May 4, 1945 in Davie County, the daughter of the late Philmore and Lillian (Whitlock) Foster. She was also preceded in death by her husbands Homer Lee Head, and Leon Penninger, brothers Samuel, and Fred Foster, sisters Jean Durham, and Earlene Correll. In life Brenda attended Davie County Schools. She was a clerk at a convenience store in Cooleemee for many years. Brenda daughter Teresa Owens (Lonnie), was a member at Edgewood Baptist Church in Cooleemee. She loved her flowers. Survivors include her daughter Teresa Owens (Lonnie), sons Kenneth Head, and Landon Overcash, grandchildren Phil Owens (Megan), Steven Owens, Shaun Head (Sadie), Kierstyn Head, Jesica Lagle (Ben), Kensley Head, Laiken Atkins, great grandchildren Brooklyn, Adalynn, Isabella, and Damen Lagle. Service: A visitation will be held 5:00pm- 7:00pm Mon., Sept. 28 at Davie Funeral Service of Mocksville. Funeral Service will be held at 3:00PM Tues., Sept.29 in the Davie Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Fred Carlton officiating. Burial will follow at Legion Memorial Park in Cooleemee. Davie Funeral Service is honored to serve the family. Sign the online guestbook at www.daviefuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davie Funeral Service
416 Valley Road
Mocksville, NC 27028
(336) 751-3111
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved