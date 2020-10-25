1/1
Brenda Gulledge Rowell
Brenda Gulledge Rowell, 63, of Kannapolis, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus. She was born July 16, 1957 to Emma Gulledge and the late Bennie Ray Gulledge. Brenda was very proud that she was one of the first women volunteer firefighter in Kannapolis, she also worked in the communications of Kannapolis Police Department where she met her husband Mike Rowell, Brenda will be missed by all who knew her. She was a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Those left to cherish her memory; her husband Mike Rowell, her mother, Emma Gulledge, four daughters; Bailee Nester, Mandy Nester (Tim), Sandy Edwards (Junnie), Delaina Currie (Phil), two brothers; Billy Gulledge, Tony Gulledge (Debrah), two sisters; Judy Waddell (Barry), Kathy Melton, four grandchildren; Macy Currie, Bailee Nester, Colton Currie, Joshua Edwards, and one Uncle Bobby Gulledge (Nancy). Service: A memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM Monday, October 26, 2020 at River of Life Church 1945 Old Earnhardt Rd, Kannapolis, NC 28083, with Rev. Brian Rabon officiating the service, the family ask that only family members come to the service and those that are attending please wear a mask, the memorial service will be streamed live on River of Life's Facebook page. Memorial: Memorials may be made to, River of Life (Building Fund) 1945 Old Earnhardt Rd, Kannapolis, NC 28083. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Memorial service
06:00 PM
River of Life Church
Funeral services provided by
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2222
Memories & Condolences

October 24, 2020
Brenda was such a sweet and kind lady. My prayers go out to Mike, Tony and all her family.
Randy Rowland
October 24, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Brenda's passing. My heart goes out to all her family, especially my KPD brothers, Mike and Tony. I pray that you will find comfort in the sweet memories of the life you shared, and in the love for her you will always carry in your heart.
Paul Brown
October 24, 2020
You were a beautiful soul my sweet friend! You will forever be cherished and missed!
Stephanie Jordan
