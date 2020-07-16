Mrs. Brenda Joyce Durbin, 76, of Mt. Ulla, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. Service: A funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 am Friday, July 17, 2020, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Leon Hawks will officiate. Entombment is scheduled for 1:30 pm at Iredell Memorial Park in Statesville. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:45 am Friday at Lady's Funeral Home. Mrs. Durbin was born June 2, 1944 in Doddridge County, WV. She was a daughter of the late Hayward Carl Adams, Sr. and Virginia Ellenor McVickers Adams. She was a 1962 Graduate of Ripley High School in Ripley, WV. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Harvey Durbin; and a grandson, Weston David Faulkner. Mrs. Durbin is survived by daughter, Jodie Williams and husband Harris of Kannapolis; son William Timothy “Tim” Durbin of Salisbury; brother, Hayward Carl Adams, Jr. and wife Dottie of Ripley, WV; and several niece and nephews from WV. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com
. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Durbin.