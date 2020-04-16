Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda Joyce Kirby. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Brenda Joyce Kirby, 77, of Gold Hill, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at her residense in Gold Hill. She was born March 20, 1943 in to the late Martin and Bernice Safrit Josey. She was a graduate of the Rowan County Schools. Brenda retired from Pillowtex. . In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her Husband, Andrew Kirby, Sr.. Brenda is survived by her Son, Andrew Barry (Lesa) Kirby Jr. of Gold Hill, NC; two daughters, Angela Jeffrey, Shelia (Allen) Outley; three granddaughters, Jennifer (T J) Jones, Julie Kirby, Brittany Jeffrey; two grandsons, Christopher Kirby, Jessie (Kirsten) Jeffrey and seven great grandchildren. She loved to read her bible, she loved to travel, she enjoyed going walking, loved to sew, and she loved being surrounded by her family. Service: Due to the mandate from Governor Cooper in a effort to limit the size of gatherings, services will be private. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Kirby family. Online condolences may be made at

