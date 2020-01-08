Brenda Cliann Hamrick Peacock, 65, of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020 in Salisbury, NC. She was born July 9, 1954 in Salisbury, NC to Clinard Hamrick Sr. and Ruth Hinson Hamrick. Brenda worked at Wink's BBQ for over 30 years and was a member of Canaan Baptist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed shopping on QVC, traveling, and loved Christmas time, especially decorating her home. In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her husband of over 30 years, Ernest Peacock. Brenda is survived by her siblings, Barbara Davis; Buck (Sherry) Hamrick; David (Debra) Hamrick; Ronnie (Jean) Hamrick; and Karen Hamrick, all of Salisbury, NC; numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service held at 4 PM on Thursday, January 9th, 2020 at Canaan Baptist Church, 785 Barringer St, Salisbury, NC 28146. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Peacock family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 8, 2020