MOCKSVILLE – Brenda Sue Way Kinser, 70, of Mocksville, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury, NC. She was born May 4, 1949 in Salisbury, NC to the late Luther Way and Elsie Hagler Way. Brenda retired from Baker Furniture. Brenda is survived by her sons, Paul Kinser and Anthony Kinser; daughter in laws, Joy Kinser and Kathy Mullen; grandchildren, Jesse Mullen, Kendall Kinser, Amber Johnson, and Courtney Bledsoe; 4 great-grandchildren; and sister, Francess Allman. Service: There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Kinser family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 5, 2020