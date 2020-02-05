Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda Sweezy Carter. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church 4520 Old Mocksville Rd Salisbury , NC View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church 4520 Old Mocksville Rd Salisbury , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Brenda Sweezy Carter, 77, of Salisbury passed away, Monday, February 3, 2020 at Trinity Oaks in Salisbury. She was born April 22, 1942 in Cleveland Co. to the late Franklin Curtis Sweezy and Lula Sophia Poole Sweezy. Brenda was a RN at Rowan Memorial Hospital spending most of her time in ICU for most of her working career. She enjoyed spending time with her family and going on vacations with them, she enjoyed doing meals on wheels and being involved with her church Mt. Tabor, she loved her family, church, volunteering, and cats Brenda also loved singing in the church choir, when her hearing allowed. She was preceded in death by her husband Gary Nesbit Carter, son Gary Brian Carter, brothers, McCellan Sweezy, Milbern Ward Sweezy, and sister Vernie Lou Philbeck, Those left to cherish her memory, her son Jason Robert Carter, three sisters, Annie Lois Edwards, Doris Werling, Nancy Ruth McSwain two brothers, Gerald Sweezy, and F.C. Sweezy. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church with Rev. Kris Mares officiating, burial will follow at Rowan Memorial Park. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10 to 11 AM Saturday. Memorials may be made to Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 5, 2020

