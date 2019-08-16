Bret Kelly Watson, 67, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at his home. Born Nov. 16, 1951 in Elkin, he was the son of the late Edith Watson and Arthur Watson. Mr. Watson was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps., served during the Vietnam War and received the Purple Heart. He served as a service manager of Amoco on the west coast before retiring. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Mac Watson and Roger Watson. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Susan Joyce Watson; daughters, Michelle Edwards of Atlanta, Ga. and Kristen Watson; and three grandchildren. Mr. Watson will be cremated and there are no services planned. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Watson family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 16, 2019