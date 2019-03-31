Obituary

Brian "Bernie" Morris Stockford, 64, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury.

He was born Feb. 3, 1955 in Syracuse, N.Y. to the late William F. Stockford and Anita Morris Stockford. He graduated from South Rowan High School in 1973 and attended Wingate University.

Bernie worked at Celanese for over 35 years and was a member of Christ Episcopal Church. In his spare time he enjoyed spending time outdoors, watching NASCAR, cheering on the Green Bay Packers and generally all sports. Bernie was an avid trout fisherman, and won many awards, along with being a talented pool player.

Bernie is survived by his brothers, Bill Stockford (Suzanne) of Holly Springs, Bob Stockford (Lynne) of Raleigh and Chuck Stockford (Lynne) of Salisbury; sister, Pam Carter (George Bang) of Raleigh; and fiancée, Patricia Easley of Salisbury. He was the "cool Uncle Brian" to 10 nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. He is also survived by many friends and his beloved dog, Zack.

Services: There will be a Memorial Service held on Friday April 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 3430 Old US Hwy 70, Cleveland, NC 27013. A gathering for family and friends will be held following the service.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Novant Health Hospice & Palliative Care – Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd. Salisbury, NC 28144.

