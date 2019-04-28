Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Ray Payne. View Sign Service Information Carolina Cremation Service P.O. Box 2185 Salisbury , NC 28145-2185 (704)-636-1515 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Carolina Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Brian Ray Payne, 39, of Rockwell, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Brian was born on May 3, 1979 in Concord, to Vickie Rae Threadgill and the late Gene Payne. Brian enjoyed all things music and was a talented drummer and guitarist. He was a kind and gentle soul that thrived on philosophical thought and mathematical challenges. He relished thoughtful riddles and delighted in dissecting conspiracies and mind games. Brian had a soft spot for animals and especially loved his dogs, Greysea and Izzy. Brian was preceded in death by his father, Gene Payne; his maternal grandmother, Kaye Pethel Clark; and paternal grandparents, Yates and Mary Payne. In addition to his mother, Vickie Threadgill, he is survived by his brother, Travis E. Payne and wife Avry of Wake Forest; his nieces, Andie and Stela; nephew, Wyatt; his maternal grandfather, James Ray Threadgill and wife Ann of Columbia, S.C.; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins that will miss him dearly. Service: A Celebration of Life will be held at Carolina Memorial Park on what would have been his 40th birthday, May 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. A reception for his friends and family will be held in his honor directly after the funeral. Carolina Cremation of Salisbury and Charlotte is assisting the Payne family. Online condolences may be made at

