Brian Whitaker

Brian Graham Whitaker, 40, of Salisbury passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Glenn A Kiser Hospice House. Brian was a graduate of North Rowan High School and UNC Wilmington. While Brian held jobs in several fields, his passion was Baseball; playing in the San Diego Padres organization. Brian loved the outdoors; playing ball, golf, the lake, and particularly loved the ocean. He had a personality that was infectious and never met a stranger. Family members preceding him in death are grandfathers Edwin Whitaker and Floyd Brown both of Asheville. Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Debbie Snyder of Salisbury; his father, Michael Whitaker and wife April of Lexington; his brother, Charles Whitaker of Salisbury; grandmothers Mary Whitaker and Lucille Brown of Asheville; an aunt, Renee Thompson of Asheville; friends and teammates, including special friends/brothers, Zane Odem of Salisbury and Chris Lee of Raleigh. Arrangements: Due to the Covid limitations, a Celebration of Life is planned for a later date. Summersett Funeral Home is assisting the Family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 21, 2020.