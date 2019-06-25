Browdis Eugene “Gene” Massey, 79, of Salisbury, formerly Kannapolis, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the VA Medical Center. He was born Aug. 27, 1939 in Durham, a son of the late Forrest Briggs Massey and Dorothy Triece Massey. Gene graduated from A.L. Brown High School in 1957 where he played football. He then went to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and played football there. Gene enlisted in the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War. Gene owned and operated Massey Plumbing for many years. He went back to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and graduated with a degree in psychology in 1978. Gene helped develop the Coltrane Life Center for Senior Care and became a Pioneer Assistant Coordinator for 18 years. He also helped develop and became an Assistant Director and Covenant Pioneer for the elderly dementia patients through the Coltrane Life Center. He became an advocate for Multiple Sclerosis groups and was on the national list for any testing and experimental drugs to help the fight against M.S. Gene was a member of Center Grove Lutheran Church in Kannapolis where he had been very active in earlier years. Gene was an avid Carolina Panthers fan. Gene is survived by his daughter, Kim Baucom; grandchildren, Lauren Alexander and Spencer Baucom; great-grandchild, Piper Kennon; two sisters, Janelle Murray and Jan Query; and several nieces and nephews. Service & Visitation: A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Rev. Lloyd Ginn. Inurnment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park Plaza Mausoleum with military honors. His family will receive friends prior to the service from 1-2 p.m.at Whitley's. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Center Grove Lutheran Church. Whitley's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 25, 2019