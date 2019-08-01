Brown Albert DuVall, Jr., 80, of Landis went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House following a period of declining health. Brown was the son of the late Brown Albert DuVall, Sr. and the late Nona Stuart DuVall. He was also preceded in death by a son, Brown DuVall, III. Brown was an active member of First Wesleyan Church of Kannapolis, the Pathfinders Sunday School Class and had served in various capacities at the church as long as his health permitted. He and his wife were known for keeping the fellowship hall spotless and organized. He was a 21 year veteran of the US Army serving in Korea and two tours of duty in Vietnam, retiring with the rank of Sgt. Major. He later worked for the US Postal Service for 20 years. Brown enjoyed watching TV, especially Gunsmoke. He was an accomplished mechanic and had the ability to fix anything. Family members left to cherish his memory include his wife of 58 years; Peggy Barr DuVall of the home, one daughter, Marsha Reese and husband Tommy of Landis, one son, Duane DuVall and wife Paige of Kannapolis, four grandchildren; Nick and Rebecca Reese, Elizabeth Bridges and Matthew DuVall. He is also survived by four half-siblings; Cora, David and Lenny DuVall and Edith Rhiel. Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday, August 2, 2019 at First Wesleyan Church conducted by Rev. Scott Wheeler. Mr. DuVall will lie in state 30 minutes prior to final rites. The family will receive friends at Whitley's Funeral Home Thursday, August 1, 2019 6:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. At other times they will be at the residence of the daughter, Marsha Reese. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park, China Grove, NC with full military graveside rites by the US Army. The family request that in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Wesleyan Church, Att: Fellowship Hall Renovation Fund, 301 Bethpage Rd, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. DuVall. Online condolence may be sent to www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 1, 2019