Bruce Allan Earnhardt, Jr., 48, of Salisbury passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at his residence in Salisbury, NC. Bruce was born in Rowan County, on July 15, 1971. He graduated from North Rowan High School and served his country in the U.S. Army for which he earned the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Driver and Mechanic Badge, Marksman Badge Rifle, Southwest Asia Service Medal with 3 Bronze Stars, and the Kuwait Liberation Medal. Bruce was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey Paul Swicegood. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Brantley Alex Earnhardt of Lexington, Service: 1:00 PM Friday, February 28, 2020 at Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Military Honors will be conducted by the Lyerly Joint Services Volunteer Honor Guard. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Earnhardt family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 23, 2020