Bruce Mize, lifelong Davidson County resident, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on November 4th, 2020. He was born May 2, 1933 to Chap Franklin Mize and Bertha Weaver Mize. Bruce graduated from Lexington Sr. High, Danville Community College in Danville Virginia, and proudly served in the US Marine Corps from 1953-1956. He was an Elder of Fairmont Presbyterian Church, a member of the former Lexington Sertoma Club and the American Legion Post 8. He volunteered at Meals On Wheels and the Davidson Crisis Ministries for over twenty years. In his leisure time, he loved cheering on the Carolina Tarheels and Atlanta Braves. He is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca Diane Mize; his son, Mitchell Bruce Mize and wife, Jomkaew; grandson, Chatchai and granddaughter, Melissa of Woodlawn, VA; and by his daughter, Teresa Kay Mize and husband, Michael Leonard of Durham, NC. He is also survived by two special nieces, Sherry Eller and Sheila Hill and a very special friend, Sam Berrier. There will be a private graveside memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Davidson Crisis Ministries or New Hope Presbyterian Church. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Mize family and online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 8, 2020.
