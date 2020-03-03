Bruce Relis Mann, 78, of China Grove passed away Sunday March 1, 2020 at home. Born August 27, 1941 in Cabarrus County, he was the son of the late Ben Mann and the late Floyd “Bud” Greene and Frances West Greene. Bruce worked as a Kannapolis Police Officer in the 1960's and was later employed as a truck driver. Bruce loved hunting, fishing, gardening, The Lord and his family. He was very active in Clermont Freewill Baptist Church in Kannapolis. Aside from his parents, Bruce is survived by his loving wife, Linda Hagler Mann; two sons, Duane R. Mann of Kannapolis Brian G. Mann and wife Tamie of Kannapolis; a daughter, Tina Cornett and husband Dean of Kannapolis; two step-daughters, Lisa Mullis of Kannapolis, and Tracy Walter and husband Allie of Kannapolis; 12 grandchildren, Phillip, Brooke and Baylie Mann, Tanner Fowler, Kristy Toney, Ashley Tucker, Kenny Sykes, Hannah Ivey, Daniel Mullis, Katie Davis, Sarah Ronan, and Trey Palmer; 23 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. A funeral service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday March 6, 2020 at Whitley's Funeral Chapel, 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Kannapolis, NC 28083. Rev. Leon Simmons and Rev. Trey Palmer will officiate. Burial will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Clermont Freewill Baptist Church, 4686 Rainbow Drive, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 3, 2020