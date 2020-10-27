Bryan Keith Hess, 58, of Faith, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury, NC. He was born February 12, 1962 in Wilmington, DE to the late Lindsay B. and Carolyn Lassell Hess. Keith was a 1980 graduate of East Rowan High School, he received a Music Scholarship from Pfeiffer College. He was the Airport Manager at Rowan County Airport from 1981-1997, he then helped his brother Gary at Gary Hess Studios paint race helmets while he studied to get his contractor's license. After getting his license he worked in construction for a few years. Keith enjoyed glass etching, making stained glass and woodworking. In addition to his parents, Keith was preceded in death by his brother, Jaye Lindsay Hess. Keith is survived by his sister, Jennie Hess Paterno of Salisbury; brother, Jonathan Gary Hess of Faith; nephew, Dayton Hess; and niece, Landrie Hess. The family will greet friends and relatives on Friday, October 30, 2020, 1:30 pm - 2:45 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. The graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, October 30, 2020, in the Faith Lutheran Church Cemetery, Faith, NC. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Hess family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
.