1/1
Bryan Keith Hess
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bryan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bryan Keith Hess, 58, of Faith, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury, NC. He was born February 12, 1962 in Wilmington, DE to the late Lindsay B. and Carolyn Lassell Hess. Keith was a 1980 graduate of East Rowan High School, he received a Music Scholarship from Pfeiffer College. He was the Airport Manager at Rowan County Airport from 1981-1997, he then helped his brother Gary at Gary Hess Studios paint race helmets while he studied to get his contractor's license. After getting his license he worked in construction for a few years. Keith enjoyed glass etching, making stained glass and woodworking. In addition to his parents, Keith was preceded in death by his brother, Jaye Lindsay Hess. Keith is survived by his sister, Jennie Hess Paterno of Salisbury; brother, Jonathan Gary Hess of Faith; nephew, Dayton Hess; and niece, Landrie Hess. The family will greet friends and relatives on Friday, October 30, 2020, 1:30 pm - 2:45 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. The graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, October 30, 2020, in the Faith Lutheran Church Cemetery, Faith, NC. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Hess family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved