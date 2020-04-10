Mr. Bryant DuWayne Barnett, 33, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was born May, 1, 1986 in Washington, D.C., to Dorothy Johnson Barnett and the late James Barnett. Bryant was educated in the Rowan County Public Schools and was a graduate of North Rowan High School. He was employed with Universal Forest as a wood maker. He was a member of Halls Chapel Primitive Baptist Church. In addition to his father, Bryant was preceded in death by his grandmother, Eliza Fisher. Left to cherish his memory includes his mother, Dorothy Johnson Barnett of the home; brothers, Gregory Wiseman and Eric Davis both of Washington, D.C., and James Barnett, Jr. of New York, N.Y.; sister, Catricia Davis of the home; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Arrangements: Public Viewing on Monday, April 13, from 3-5 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral will be held Tuesday, April 14, 3 p.m., at A.R. Kelsey Memorial Chapel, Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. with Elder Richard Johnson, Officiating. In accordance with the Governors' mandate as it relates to Covid-19, there cannot be groups of no more than 50 people in a public gathering at any time. The 50 people include the Funeral Home Staff, Ministers, Funeral Service Participants and the Family. Once 50 people are reached, no one else will be allowed to enter. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is servicing the family. Online condolences may be sent to nobleandkelsey.com.
Published in Salisbury Post from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020