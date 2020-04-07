Guest Book View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Burleen Dorman Howe, 93, entered into eternal life with her Lord and Savior on April 4th, 2020 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House. Born on September 26, 1926 in Conway, S.C., Ms. Howe was the daughter of the late Sam Dorman and the late Dollie Mae Grainger Dorman. Ms. Howe was preceded in death by her husband, James Thomas Howe, and her sister, Elma Fay Johnson. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Rock Hill. After graduating from Winthrop College with a major in Sociology, she served as a social worker, a mentor, and later, as a Supervisor of the Children and Family Services Unit of the York County Department of Social Services. Ms. Howe especially enjoyed working with and advocating for youth in foster homes. She was instrumental in helping to place children eligible for adoption with numerous loving families in York County. Her desire to assist needy children and families was unsurpassed. Affectionately known as “Mama Bean” by her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, Ms. Howe enjoyed vacationing, gardening, and baking. With a fun-loving sense of humor, her utmost joy was spending time with family. “Mama Bean” was loved by all, and she will be greatly missed by those closest to her. Ms. Howe is survived by her daughter, Diane Howe Williams (Bear) of Rock Hill; her sons, James Keith Howe (Wyna) of Salisbury, and Thomas Darrell Howe (Sherry) of Aiken, S.C.; grandchildren, Jericho Williams, Justin Williams, Jared Williams, Andrew Howe, Tyler Howe, Madison Howe, and Melanie Howe; great-grandchildren, Sullivan Williams, Atlas Williams, Isaiah Howe, Lincoln Howe, Ellis Howe, and Lucy Howe. Service: Due to current events, a private graveside service was held at Grandview Memorial Park with the Rev. Lee Ann Livingston officiating. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift in Ms. Howe's name may be sent by mail to: Office of Development, -Greenville, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, S.C. 29605. Greene's Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is serving the family. Condolences may be made online at

Burleen Dorman Howe, 93, entered into eternal life with her Lord and Savior on April 4th, 2020 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House. Born on September 26, 1926 in Conway, S.C., Ms. Howe was the daughter of the late Sam Dorman and the late Dollie Mae Grainger Dorman. Ms. Howe was preceded in death by her husband, James Thomas Howe, and her sister, Elma Fay Johnson. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Rock Hill. After graduating from Winthrop College with a major in Sociology, she served as a social worker, a mentor, and later, as a Supervisor of the Children and Family Services Unit of the York County Department of Social Services. Ms. Howe especially enjoyed working with and advocating for youth in foster homes. She was instrumental in helping to place children eligible for adoption with numerous loving families in York County. Her desire to assist needy children and families was unsurpassed. Affectionately known as “Mama Bean” by her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, Ms. Howe enjoyed vacationing, gardening, and baking. With a fun-loving sense of humor, her utmost joy was spending time with family. “Mama Bean” was loved by all, and she will be greatly missed by those closest to her. Ms. Howe is survived by her daughter, Diane Howe Williams (Bear) of Rock Hill; her sons, James Keith Howe (Wyna) of Salisbury, and Thomas Darrell Howe (Sherry) of Aiken, S.C.; grandchildren, Jericho Williams, Justin Williams, Jared Williams, Andrew Howe, Tyler Howe, Madison Howe, and Melanie Howe; great-grandchildren, Sullivan Williams, Atlas Williams, Isaiah Howe, Lincoln Howe, Ellis Howe, and Lucy Howe. Service: Due to current events, a private graveside service was held at Grandview Memorial Park with the Rev. Lee Ann Livingston officiating. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift in Ms. Howe's name may be sent by mail to: Office of Development, -Greenville, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, S.C. 29605. Greene's Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is serving the family. Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.