Byron Clay “Jack” Taylor, 92, of Rockwell, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. He was born Oct. 7, 1927 to the late Dr. and Mrs. Byron C. Taylor. He was a graduate of Oak Ridge Military Academy and attended Catawba on a partial baseball scholarship, pitching for the Indians under the direction of the late Coach Gordon Kirkland. He was recruited directly from Catawba to play baseball for the minor-league team, the Atlanta Crackers. That first taste of professional baseball set him on his initial career path as a baseball player pitching for similar teams for 13 years. During his baseball career Jack was drafted into the United States Army, where he served for two years during the Korean War. During eight of those 13 years while he continued to play baseball, Jack also “went into the five and dime business,” buying Noah's 5 & 10 in Landis, a business formerly owned by his uncle, Dallas Noah, and establishing Taylor's 5 & 10 in Rockwell. He and his wife, Jackie, ran those businesses for 43 years until their retirement in 1997. In 2004 Jack and Jackie established a scholarship at Catawba College that provides financial assistance to a student-athlete from Rowan County. They also are regular contributors to the Theresa Linn Taylor Scholarship Fund, established by Jack's sister, Theresa Taylor McSwain '40 of Stanton, Va., in honor of his late mother. Jack was inducted into Catawba's Hall of Fame in 1985 and into the Rowan County Sports Hall of Fame in 2004. He was also honored in 1995 as the recipient of the N.C. Sporting Goods Merchants' Association Heroes Award. Jack coached Rockwell Little League for 29 years (10 championships). In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sons, Byron Clay Taylor, III, and Preston Alfred Taylor; and his two sisters, Theresa Taylor McSwain, and Rebekah Taylor Sueur. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jacqueline Bost Taylor; a daughter, Lauren Taylor Madigan; a grandson, Sebastian John Madigan; a son-in-law, Nick Madigan; three cousins, Ellen Brewer, Ralph Linn, and Bill Noah; five nephews, Don Peiffer, Rhys Sueur, Hugh Bost, Richard Braun, Michael Braun; and five nieces, Rebekah McReynolds, Pat Fisher, Libby Noah, Jody Mease, and Carla Braun. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives at Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell on Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 6-8 p.m. Service: The funeral will be held at Ursinus Church of Christ in Rockwell on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 2 p.m., with Rev. Catherine Costello officiating. Burial will follow in the Ursinus Church of Christ Cemetery. Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Jack and Jackie Taylor Endowed Scholarship c/o Catawba College Office of Development 2300 W. Innes Street Salisbury NC 28144 or to Ursinus United Church of Christ PO Box 175 Rockwell NC 28138. Powles Staton Funeral Home honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care is assisting the Taylor family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 29, 2019