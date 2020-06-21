Calvin Dover

Calvin Wallice Dover, 81, of China Grove passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his home. He was born April 22, 1939 in Lexington, Georgia, a son of the late Jesse Claude Dover, Sr. and Mary Inez Brooks Dover. He was preceded by his brother, Jesse Claude Dover, Jr. Calvin retired from BellSouth after 30 years. He was also a member of the Telephone Pioneers. He was a veteran of the US Navy serving from 1957-61. He was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church in Salisbury where he was very active as an usher and former Senior Coordinator. He loved fishing and was an avid Carolina Tarheels fan. Calvin is survived by his wife, Marlene Warlick Dover, daughters, Wanda Strawn, Sherry Ann Strawn, son, Kenneth Allen Dover, grandchildren, Jessica Ann Vickrey (Jim), Sabrina Marlene Gardner, Brittany Cahill (Anthony), Alisha Crump, great grandchildren, Ceana Bonae Sudduth, Kara Layne Vickrey, Ashton and Nathan Gardner, Taybren, Layna and Easton Cahill, Noah and Brinley Crump and Willow Faile, and sisters, Janeva Ann Sides and Cherry Lewis. Arrangements: Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Gospel Light Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Anthony Wike. Burial with military rites will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. His family will receive friends from 11:00 to 12 prior at church. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Gospel Light Baptist Church, % Building Fund, 2121 Mooresville Rd, Salisbury, NC 28147. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 21, 2020.