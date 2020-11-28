Candace (Candy) Michelle Bare Hunter, age 37 of Charlotte, passed away suddenly on Monday, November 23, 2020. Born January 26, 1983 in Sacramento County, CA where her parents were stationed in service. She was the daughter of John Bare and the late Lea Ann Safrit Harward.
Educated in Rowan County Schools, she spent her career working in the restaurant area for many years, but her true passion was in teaching gymnastics. Candy loved to go for car rides and listening to music. She had a love for nature, had a heart of gold and loved her family.
Those left to cherish her memory in addition to her father are her daughters, Mercedes Danielle Hunter Perry (Dylan) and Ariana Michelle Garcia. She also leaves behind her sister, Kristen Clark and her children, Riley Justin Clark and Kendall Leigh Clark.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service to honor Candy announced at a later date when COVID restrictions have been lifted. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.advantagelandis.com
