Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Candace Owens Fraley. View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Visitation 2:30 PM - 3:45 PM South River United Methodist Church 2880 South River Church Rd Woodleaf , NC View Map Service 4:00 PM South River United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Candace Owens Fraley, 81, of Cleveland, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Born in Rowan County on Aug. 6, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Edna Lola Harris and Gilmer Lee Owens. Mrs. Fraley was a 1955 graduate of Woodleaf High School. She attended the Rowan Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and later worked for Dr. Hilda Bailey and Dr. Frank Parrott. She was an active member of South River United Methodist Church, where she was a teacher and active in women's groups. She was preceded in death by her husband, Max Douglas Fraley; brother, Johnny Owens; and sons-in-law, Jason Brown and Bob Killian. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Kathy Brown, Pat Killian and Tammy Graham (Phil), all of Cleveland; brother, Jimmy Owens (Judi) of Asheboro and sister-in-law, Amy Owens of Asheboro; grandchildren, Bobbie Lynne Killian, Laura Killian, Justin Graham (Valerie), Andy Graham, Rebekah Brown and Hannah Brown; great-grandchildren, Colton Graham, Max Graham and Logan Graham; and special friend, Ann Ratledge Spry. Visitation: 2:30-3:45 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019 at South River United Methodist Church, 2880 South River Church Rd., Woodleaf, NC 27054. Service: 4 p.m. Sunday at South River United Methodist Church with the Rev. A.J. Moore and Tim Kelty officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the South River United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 2880 South River Church Rd., Woodleaf, NC 27054. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Fraley family. Online condolences may be made at

Candace Owens Fraley, 81, of Cleveland, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Born in Rowan County on Aug. 6, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Edna Lola Harris and Gilmer Lee Owens. Mrs. Fraley was a 1955 graduate of Woodleaf High School. She attended the Rowan Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and later worked for Dr. Hilda Bailey and Dr. Frank Parrott. She was an active member of South River United Methodist Church, where she was a teacher and active in women's groups. She was preceded in death by her husband, Max Douglas Fraley; brother, Johnny Owens; and sons-in-law, Jason Brown and Bob Killian. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Kathy Brown, Pat Killian and Tammy Graham (Phil), all of Cleveland; brother, Jimmy Owens (Judi) of Asheboro and sister-in-law, Amy Owens of Asheboro; grandchildren, Bobbie Lynne Killian, Laura Killian, Justin Graham (Valerie), Andy Graham, Rebekah Brown and Hannah Brown; great-grandchildren, Colton Graham, Max Graham and Logan Graham; and special friend, Ann Ratledge Spry. Visitation: 2:30-3:45 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019 at South River United Methodist Church, 2880 South River Church Rd., Woodleaf, NC 27054. Service: 4 p.m. Sunday at South River United Methodist Church with the Rev. A.J. Moore and Tim Kelty officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the South River United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 2880 South River Church Rd., Woodleaf, NC 27054. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Fraley family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close