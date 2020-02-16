Carl Alexander Overcash, 98, of Salisbury, NC passed Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Born September 28, 1921 in Rowan County he was the son of the late Jason Overcash and Elizabeth Overcash Wagoner. Mr. Overcash was educated in Rowan County and worked as a fixer for several mills in the area. He served in the US Army during WWII in Philippines from 1942 -1946. Mr. Overcash was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church. He enjoyed camping in his free time and raising pigs for the family farm. Preceding him in death is his wife, Marie Lambert Overcash; brothers, Bill Overcash, Richard Overcash, Clyde Overcash; sisters, Edna Overcash, Mary Overcash, and Mable Overcash. Those left to cherish his memory are several nieces, nephews, family and friends. Graveside service will be held February 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St. Mark's Lutheran Church cemetery with Rev. Mark E. Ryman officiating. Memorials may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 5202 Mooresville Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Overcash family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 16, 2020