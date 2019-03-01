Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Allen Daniels. View Sign

Whitley's Funeral Home

1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd

Kannapolis , NC 28083

