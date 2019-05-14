Carl B Morgan Jr., died Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018 in Bradenton, Fla., where he resided with his wife Kay S. Morgan. He was born May 17, 1952 to Carl B. Morgan Sr and Mariann Graeber Morgan. He graduated from Boyden High School and UEI in Louisville, Ky. He joined the United States Army where he served 10 years. He came back to North Carolina serving on both the Spencer and Salisbury police departments. He went back into the military with the Air National Guard serving from ‘983-1996 earning the Disaster Preparedness NCO of the Nation in 1994 as well as other numerous awards during his service. He continued working in the Air Guard after his retirement as a Maintenance Mechanic for Stanly County Air Guard as a North Carolina State employee until retiring in 2012. He was active with his local AMVETS Post 845 serving as Commander and as State Commander and National Chaplain of the AMVET Riders. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lianna Morgan Cox. He leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Kay; sons, Jonathan (Theretha Edenfeld) and Jeremy; and grandson, Xander. He also leaves his sister, Patti Morgan (John) Marion. His funeral service was Dec. 4, 2018 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bradenton, Fla. where he and Kay made their home. He is buried in Sarasota National Cemetery. Service: There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at AMVETS Post 845 in Rockwell, from 2-6 p.m.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 14, 2019