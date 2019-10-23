Mr. Carl John Welker Brown, age 95, of Rockwell, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the VA Community Living Center in Salisbury. Carl was born on December 15, 1923 in Rowan County to the late Jacob Heller Brown and Annie M. Kluttz Brown. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his second wife Esther; brothers, Floyd and Fred, and sisters, Pearl Talbert, Mabel Campbell, and Jeanette Wall. Carl proudly served his country in the US Army in 1943. His life work was as a painting contractor, construction with brothers, and operator of the Rockwell Amoco service station. He was a member of Liberty Methodist Church and the Rockwell American Legion Post. In his earlier years, Carl enjoyed hunting and fishing. Left to cherish his memory are sons, Larry C. Brown (Zubecca) of China Grove and Johnny L. Brown (Beth) of Rockwell and his sister, Anna Mae Richter of Kannapolis. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Benjamin (Candace), Sarah, Jonathan (Jennifer) and Holly and great-grandchildren, Berkley, Cole, and Brooks along with his first wife, Dorothy Hodges. Graveside Service with Full Military Honors will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Brookhill Memorial Gardens in Rockwell, NC officiated by the Rev. Charlie Curtis. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn- honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Brown.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 23, 2019