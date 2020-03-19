Carl Terry Wayne Buff, 85, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the North Carolina State Veterans Home in Salisbury. He was born October 9, 1934 in Rowan County, NC to Cornelius and Laura Lonon Buff. Carl worked as a Appliance Repairman for many years at Brown Supply Company. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force. In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by his Wife, Martha Buff, his Daughter, Margaret Overcash and his Granddaughter, Ashley Horton. Carl is survived by his Son, Terry Lee (Felicia) Buff of Oakboro, NC; Two Grandsons, James (Ashley) Love, Derek Horton; Two Granddaughters, Alexandra (Tracey) Hardwick, and Maria Buff. Due to the mandate from Governor Cooper as of March 14, 2020, a private graveside service with military honors will be held at Brookhill Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to: Live Again Ministries, PO Box 333, Locust, NC 28097. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Buff family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 19, 2020