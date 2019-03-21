Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Daniel Dan McCombs Jr.. View Sign

Carl Daniel (Dan) McCombs Jr., 63, of Kannapolis passed away March 19, 2019 at his home. He was born July 22, 1955 in Hickory, a son of the late Carl Daniel McCombs Sr. and Mildred White McCombs. Dan was owner of Analytical Testing Consultants for many years. Dan was a graduate of A.L. Brown High School where he played baseball and was in the band. He was a graduate of East Carolina University. Dan was a member of Central United Methodist Church but grew up in the Lutheran tradition at Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church. He was a former member of Jackson Park United Methodist Church in Kannapolis for many years where he was a former Sunday School teacher for the youth, Administrative Board member, choir member, played softball for the church and where he met his wife of 19 years, Brenda. Dan was an avid sports fan, especially baseball. He was first in line to purchase season tickets for the Piedmont Phillies in 1995. He umpired for many years for Kannapolis YMCA. He also enjoyed playing golf and church softball for many years. Dan was involved in various civic clubs through the years including the Kannapolis Y's Men Club and was named Man of the Year. Dan is survived by his wife, Brenda Baldwin McCombs; sister, Lisa Dunlow (Eddie); two nieces, Jessica Dunlow and Ginger Hamilton (Stafford); two nephews, James and Matthew McMillen; step-children, Kelly Moore (Corey), Michael Lange (Cheryl) and Tom Lange (Ashlie); and nine grandchildren, James, Christopher, Nickolas, Malorie, Maredith, Patrick, Bailyn, Carson and Caroline. Service & Visitation: A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Central United Methodist Church, 30 Union St. N., Concord, NC 28025 officiated by Rev. Carol Carkin. His family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday evening, March 22, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home in Kannapolis. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Kannapolis Education Foundation or Kimball Memorial Mortgage Debt Reduction fund. Whitley's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at

Carl Daniel (Dan) McCombs Jr., 63, of Kannapolis passed away March 19, 2019 at his home. He was born July 22, 1955 in Hickory, a son of the late Carl Daniel McCombs Sr. and Mildred White McCombs. Dan was owner of Analytical Testing Consultants for many years. Dan was a graduate of A.L. Brown High School where he played baseball and was in the band. He was a graduate of East Carolina University. Dan was a member of Central United Methodist Church but grew up in the Lutheran tradition at Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church. He was a former member of Jackson Park United Methodist Church in Kannapolis for many years where he was a former Sunday School teacher for the youth, Administrative Board member, choir member, played softball for the church and where he met his wife of 19 years, Brenda. Dan was an avid sports fan, especially baseball. He was first in line to purchase season tickets for the Piedmont Phillies in 1995. He umpired for many years for Kannapolis YMCA. He also enjoyed playing golf and church softball for many years. Dan was involved in various civic clubs through the years including the Kannapolis Y's Men Club and was named Man of the Year. Dan is survived by his wife, Brenda Baldwin McCombs; sister, Lisa Dunlow (Eddie); two nieces, Jessica Dunlow and Ginger Hamilton (Stafford); two nephews, James and Matthew McMillen; step-children, Kelly Moore (Corey), Michael Lange (Cheryl) and Tom Lange (Ashlie); and nine grandchildren, James, Christopher, Nickolas, Malorie, Maredith, Patrick, Bailyn, Carson and Caroline. Service & Visitation: A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Central United Methodist Church, 30 Union St. N., Concord, NC 28025 officiated by Rev. Carol Carkin. His family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday evening, March 22, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home in Kannapolis. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Kannapolis Education Foundation or Kimball Memorial Mortgage Debt Reduction fund. Whitley's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Whitley's Funeral Home

1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd

Kannapolis , NC 28083

(704) 933-2222 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close