Carl Gordon Cartner of Salisbury, North Carolina, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the age of 83. Carl was born on May 19, 1936, in China Grove. Following graduation from China Grove High School, he joined the US Navy and served from 1954 to 1958, during which time he was assigned to the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt and worked as an Interior Communications Electrician Petty Officer Second Class. His military service prepared him for what would be his life-long career as an electrician. After the military, he worked for several independent electrical construction companies and then settled at PPG where he worked as an electrician for the remainder of his career, retiring from PPG in 1988. Carl grew up as a member of the First United Methodist Church of China Grove. He married Evelyn Nance, also from China Grove, on May 26, 1973. At that time he became a faithful and active member of Highest Praise Family Worship Center in Landis, where he lovingly served for the rest of his life. He taught Sunday School and volunteered for many maintenance and electrical construction projects. He loved children and also spent many hours in the church nursery playing with toddlers and rocking babies. Carl is preceded in death by his parents John Gordon Cartner and Emily Gertrude Abernathy Cartner, and brother Jerry Bradford Cartner. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Evelyn Nance Cartner, son John Thomas Cartner, daughter Teresa Lynn Cartner McCarty (husband Mac), grandchildren Angela Danielle Klum, Justin Thomas Klum and Kayla Brianne McCarty and very close cousins of his wife, Sheila D. White and Sheila's children Ashton Nicole White and Benjamin Clay White. Carl loved the Lord and his family with great passion and enjoyed spending time with his family more than anything else. He also loved hiking and camping in the Great Smoky Mountains, and enjoyed listening to music and attending live theater performances. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 19, 2020.