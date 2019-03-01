Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carlie A. Myrick Jr.. View Sign

Carlie A. Myrick Jr., age 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at the Brookdale senior living facility in DeLand, Fla. He was born Feb. 2, 1934 in Salisbury, to parents Lillie and Carlie Myrick, and was a brother to his siblings, Cecil and Ann. He grew up in the small Salisbury suburb of East Spencer where he attended East Spencer High School. He spent the eight years between 1953 and 1961 serving in the United States Air Force and finished out his military career working on photographic interpretation for the Air Force to further military intelligence goals in southeast Asia. He married his hometown sweetheart, Margaret Ann Elliott, in his parents' home in East Spencer in 1958. After leaving the Air Force, he completed his bachelor's degree at the University of South Florida in Tampa with a specialization in Geology. He began teaching in the science department at Titusville High School in Titusville, Fla. in 1964 and continued through his retirement in 1994. Teaching was his passion, and his students brought great joy to his life. He spent much of his free time traveling around Florida, and throughout the southeast, searching for the perfect rock, mineral or fossil specimen. North Carolina was always home, and he spent time almost every summer reconnecting with North Carolina friends, family and loved ones. He also had a passion for nature and the outdoors, and especially the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge adjacent to the Kennedy Space Center, spending much of his retirement assisting with youth educational programs, documenting the nesting habits of the bald eagles on the refuge, and taking thousands of pictures capturing the nature and natural beauty of the region. Carlie was a teacher to the end, and always had a lesson queued up for anyone who was willing to listen. He is survived by his sons, Brian and Lyle; his grandsons, Ethan and Gavin; and his many nieces, nephews and cousins. No service has been scheduled, per Carlie's request, but if you want to pay homage to his memory, we ask that you make a donation to the Merritt Island Wildlife Association P.O. Box 2683, Titusville, FL 32781, or online at

1450 Norwood Avenue

Titusville , FL 32796

