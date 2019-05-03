Carlton “Wayne” Turner, 62, of Salisbury, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019. He was born on Nov. 6, 1956 in Lebanon, Va. to the late Mildred Kiser Turner. He was employed with Freightliner Trucking for more than 25 years. He was a loving husband, proud father and grandfather, and a friend to many people. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jay Turner. Wayne is survived by his wife, Angela Faith Turner; children, Shelly T. Mullins, Christopher Evans and Nicholas Ballard; sisters, Linda Sullivan and Rita Ward; brothers, Bill Turner and Ron Turner; and granddaughter, Zoe Mullins. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 2-3 p.m. with a service following at 3 p.m. at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home &Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Turner family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 3, 2019