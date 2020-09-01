1/1
Carol Alison Bragg West
Carol Alison Bragg West, 63, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born September 30, 1956 in Chattahoochee, GA, she was the daughter of Verna Moore Bragg and the late Dr. Robert Ashby Bragg, Jr. She was a graduate of Salisbury High School and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Ms. West was a member of Milford Hills United Methodist Church. She loved to garden, to be outside, enjoyed feeding birds, especially hummingbirds. She also loved being around family and friends. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her son, Scott West. Those left to cherish her memory are her Mother, Verna Moore Bragg, Sister, Catherine Beasley (David) of Charlotte, Grandchild, Owen West, Nieces, April Bowman (Jon) and Kathryn Beasley, Great niece, Lila and Great nephew Coy. A Private Family Only Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 with Rev. Jim Parsons, Minister of Milford Hills United Methodist Church officiating. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the West family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 1, 2020.
