Carol Lynn Anderson Dills, 59, of Salisbury, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury, surrounded by family. She was born on March 28, 1960 in Salisbury to William Anderson and the late Hazel Leazer Anderson. Carol attended Rowan County schools. She worked at the Register of Deeds and was involved in education, home schooling their children at the church. She was a member of Morning Star Baptist Church in Cleveland where she was very active and taught Sunday School. Carol loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her mother, Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Dills; and her son, James Dills. In addition to her father, Carol is survived by her children, Taylor Dill (Jonathon Hill) of Lexington, Tammy Dills Wilhite and Adam Dills, both of Salisbury; two granddaughters, Alessan Wilhite and Camden Wilhite; one grandson, Easton “Ya-ya” Hill; two sisters, Judy Owens and Sandra Goodman (Steve), both of Salisbury; and a son-in-law, Travis Wilhite. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. at Morning Star Baptist Church, 175 Young Mtn. Rd. Cleveland. The funeral service will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. at the church, conducted by Pastor, Ronald Young. Burial will follow at Rowan Memorial Park. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Morning Star Baptist Church, P.O.Box 463, Cleveland, NC 27016. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Dills family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 30, 2019