Carol Ann Sharp Moose, 58, of Salisbury, NC passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury, NC. She was born November 27, 1960 in Springfield, OH to Herbert and Grace Rice Sharp. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband, David Lee Moose. Carol is survived by her son, Michael Moose of Salisbury, NC; daughter, Barbara Moose of Salisbury, NC; two sisters, Janette Sharp and Sherri Moose; brother, Gary Sharp; five grandchildren, Julie, Shelby, Skyler, Kyle, and Connor; and one great-grandchild, Jasper. The family will greet friends and relatives on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. The graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, May 23, 2019, in the Salisbury National Cemetery, Salisbury, NC. Memorials may be made to , 1901 Brunswick Ave Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Moose family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 21, 2019