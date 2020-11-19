1/1
Carol Mitchell Stone
Carol Mitchell Stone, loving wife and mother, passed away on November 10, 2020, at the age of 73. Carol was born on June 12, 1947, in Salisbury, North Carolina to Ben and Libby (Sain) Mitchell. On September 4, 1966, she married Tom Stone. They raised two daughters, Kelly and Mandy. She studied at Methodist College and worked for a variety of retail businesses including Ivey's, Peaches and Cream, and Macy's. She retired from Cato Corporation in 2012. Carol had a love of shopping and antiques which she combined to create Stone's Henge Antiques with her husband. They worked together for many years searching for treasures and helping them to find new homes. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Libby, and her brother Kermit Mitchell. She is survived by her husband Tom, daughter Kelly Perry (Joe), daughter Mandy Ealy (David), grandchildren John Perry, Jr., Jessica White, Alex (Kersten) Perry, Rachel Ealy, and Natalie Ealy, sister Penny Rice (Doug), sister-in-law Lois Mitchell, brother-in-law Gary Stone, step-mother Elizabeth Mitchell and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM, Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Friendship United Methodist Church in Burlington. Condolences can be offered online at www.richandthompson.com

Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Friendship United Methodist Church in Burlington
