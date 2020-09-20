Carol Shenk Cauble, 81, went to her heavenly home to be with Jesus on Monday, September 14, 2020. She was born August 27, 1939 to the late Grady Curlee Shenk and Violet Stone Shenk of Salisbury. Mrs Cauble was a graduate of Granite Quarry High School (class of 1957) where she proudly received medals for shorthand and typing. She lived a highly active and productive life, coaching basketball and softball in Derita Athletics Association, bowling, volunteering at Weddington Hills School's kindergarten for seven years, cross stitching, and working as a church secretary for 10 years. Additionally, she loved her church (River of Life) where she faithfully served as Leader of the Greeters Ministry while still being an active member of the Administrative Team, Happy Hearts Group and the Gathering Place. Perhaps her greatest joy, however, were family gatherings with her husband where she could admire their children, grandchildren and especially their great grandchildren. She is survived by her loving husband James Edward ‘J.E.' Cauble whom she married September 28, 1957; sons James Edward ‘Jay' Cauble, Jr.. of Mooresville and Kerwin Lee Cauble (Kim) of Concord; daughter Loree Cauble Hall (Wayne) of High Point; sister Judy Shenk Walton; grandchildren Meredith Smith (Patrick) of Richmond, Virginia, Jeremy Hall (Gelsey) of Morrisville, Matthew Cauble (Stephanie) of Concord, Wyatt Cauble of Palm Bay, Florida, and Jenna Hall of Raleigh; great grandsons Grayson and Nolan Cauble; and was looking forward to meeting her great granddaughter in December. She was also loved and will be missed by many friends and her entire church family. There will be an open visitation from 5:00 PM to 6:00PM on Monday, September 28, 2020 at River of Life Church, 1945 Old Earnhardt Road, Kannapolis, NC 28083. All are welcome but please note social distancing protocols will be in place. Later, there will be a private family celebration of her life which will be livestreamed. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to River of Life Church building fund, 1945 Old Earnhardt Road, Kannapolis, NC 28083 in her name. Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Cauble family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com
