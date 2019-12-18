Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Sue Earnhardt. View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Powles Staton Funeral Home . 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Family Life Center in the Gold Hill Wesleyan Church 830 Liberty Road Gold Hill , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Sue Odell Earnhardt (85) went to heaven Monday, December 16, 2019. Sue was born February 15, 1934 in Norwood, North Carolina to the late Cannon R. and Gladys Green Odell. Sue grew up in Rockwell, NC and was a 1953 graduate, chief cheerleader and the first crowned homecoming queen of Rockwell High School, where she met her beloved Bill. She was a dedicated member, past Sunday school teacher and active prayer warrior of Gold Hill Wesleyan Church. Sue owned and operated a Toyota Dealership in Salisbury, NC with Bill for 26 years. She balanced the life of a career woman with five boys, in an age when most women did not work outside the home. She is survived by her husband, whom she married February 28, 1954, William “Bill” Leroy Earnhardt of Gold Hill, four sons; Dennis (Joyce) of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Henry of Gold Hill, Allison (Darlene) of Apex, and Jonathan of Gold Hill; daughter-in-law Lisa Earnhardt Bost of Rockwell; five grandchildren, Alexandria Bearder (Cameron) of Davidson, Emery Earnhardt, of Jacksonville, Florida, Samuel, Lindsey, and Lauren Earnhardt of Apex; sister Sondra Odell Shuping, of Kernersville; brother Carl Allan Odell, of Charles Town, West Virginia; and sister-in-law Joann Odell of Bahama. Preceding her in death is son William (Billy) Leroy Earnhardt, ll and brother Tommy Lawson Odell. The family will greet friends and relatives on Thursday, December 19, 2019, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 20, 2019, in the Family Life Center in the Gold Hill Wesleyan Church, Gold Hill, NC, with Pastor Mark Loman, officiating. Burial will take place in the Gold Hill Wesleyan Church Cemetery immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Sue may be made to Gold Hill Wesleyan Church, 830 Liberty Road, Gold Hill, NC 28071. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Earnhardt family. Online condolences may be made at

