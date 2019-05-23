Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Sue Moss. View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM Haven Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall 207 W Harrison St Salisbury , NC View Map Service 1:00 PM Salisbury National Cemetery 501 Statesville Blvd. Salisbury , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Sue Moss was born in High Point, NC. She graduated from High Point Central High School and continued her education at North Carolina Central University. Carol served in the United State Navy for 20 years; over 15 being active duty. Carol also retired from the 81st Regional support command, Human Resource Division as a Budget Analyst. In total she amassed over 40 years in service to the federal government. She enjoyed Reading, listening to music, walking, spending time with family, traveling, and was a true foodie. Carol is preceded in death by Parents, Kelly Matthews Jr. and Elizabeth Matthews. Carol is survived by Husband Terry Lynn Moss (separated), Sons Gregory Darnell Moss; Wife Claudia, Terry Lynn Moss II; Wife Rachel. Grandchildren: Gregory Darnell Moss II, Tyler Jermaine Moss, Anthony Josiah Moss, Denyla Rea Moss, and Trey Alexzander Moss. Sisters: Phyllis Deloris Matthews, Carolyn Gillespie, Brother: Ronnie Keith Matthews. A host of nieces and nephews along with other family and friends. Visitation: 11:00 AM-12:30 PM Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Haven Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 207 W Harrison St, Salisbury, NC 28144. Service: 1:00 PM Saturday at Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144 with military honors conducted by the Lyerly Volunteer Honor Guard. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Moss family. Online condolences may be made at

