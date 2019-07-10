Carol William Penley, age 73, of Salisbury passed away Monday July 8, 2019 at the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Carol was born August 1, 1945 in Rowan County, NC the son of the late Nina Mowery Penley and Charlie Lee Penley. He was educated in Rowan County Schools. He enjoyed his time spent at Richards Barbeque. He worked as a truck driver for over 40 years. Carol was a member of Franklin Presbyterian Church. Those left to cherish his memories are his sister Nyoka Freeze of Salisbury; brother Robert Penley (Sarah) of Eden; 1 niece Robin; 1 nephew Jeff (Crystal); 3 great-nephews and 2 great nieces. Graveside Service 10:30 AM Thursday, July 11, at Franklin Presbyterian Church Cemetery with memorial service to follow in the Church at 11:00 AM conducted by Rev. John Elam. Memorials: Franklin Presbyterian Church, 280 Franklin Church Dr., Salisbury, NC 28147. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Penley family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 10, 2019