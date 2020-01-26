Carol Williams-Swoope, 57, of Gold Hill, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. Carol is survived by her mother, Nancy Rummage; husband, Ken Swoope; son, Tyler Williams; brother, Bob Rummage and wife Donna; sister, Kathy Rummage; brother, Bill Rummage and wife Glinda; and sister, Cindy Rummage. She is preceded in death by her father, Clyde Rummage. A special thanks to the loving staff at Tucker Hospice House for their care and compassion. Visitation: Tuesday Jan. 28, at Powles Staton Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m., 913 W. Main Street, Rockwell, NC 28138 Funeral: Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Trinity United Church of Christ at 2 p.m., 38 Church Street NE, Concord, NC 28025 Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ for The Carol Williams-Swoope Peace Pole Memorial Garden. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Williams-Swoope family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 26, 2020